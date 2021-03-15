1 flown to hospital, another injured after crash involving dump truck in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital and another person was injured Monday afternoon after a crash involving a dump truck in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of Adrian Highway and Highway 19, HCFR said. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle. One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter and a second person was transported by an ambulance.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.