1 flown to hospital, another injured after crash involving dump truck in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital and another person was injured Monday afternoon after a crash involving a dump truck in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of Adrian Highway and Highway 19, HCFR said. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle. One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter and a second person was transported by an ambulance.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Avoid the area of Adrian Hwy./Hwy. 19. A vehicle vs. dump truck accident has traffic delayed. #HCFR was dispatched at 1:03 p.m. Extrication was needed. 2 were transported w/ injuries, 1 via medical helicopter, 1 via ambulance.@SCHP_Troop5 is investigating. pic.twitter.com/JopkrXTeRC — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 15, 2021

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.