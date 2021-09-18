1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the area of Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 8:54 a.m., and traffic delays should be expected. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible for the safety of crews working at the scene.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.