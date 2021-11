LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a rollover crash on Highway 57 in Little River, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the crash in the 1200 block of N. Highway 57. No information about the person’s injuries was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.