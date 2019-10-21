1 injured after 3 car crash in Conway

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured after a three car crash in Conway, Conway police say.

Crews responded to the crash at the intersection of East Cox Ferry Road and Highway 501 around 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from Conway police.

Traffic in the area is moving slow and drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.

