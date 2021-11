One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into the Little River Post Office on Nov. 11, 2021. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to a hospital after the car they were in crashed into the Little River Post Office.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a car hit the building, according to a tweet from the department. The post office is located at 4299 N. Horseshoe Road.

A photo from the scene shows windows knocked down and bricks that had broken off the exterior of the building.

One person was extricated from the car.