1 injured, car riddled with bullet holes in Surfside Beach shooting

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car near a car wash in Surfside Beach.

Horry County police were called to 4720 S. Kings Hwy at about 3:15 on Sunday for a report of a shooting. They found a tan Honda Accord car with multiple shots in the rear and the glass broken out of the back window.

The owner of the car told police they saw about five different people shooting as they ran for cover, according to the report. The owner estimated a total loss of $4,500.

Police at first thought no one was injured. But about an hour after investigating the incident, a 24-year-old gunshot victim was identified at Grand Strand hospital and it was confirmed he was shot at 4720 S. Kings Hwy, according to the report.

