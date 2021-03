One person was injured in a crash at 5:30 p.m. March 3, 2021 at Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road in Conway. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Conway.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 5:25 p.m. at South Carolina Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road in Conway, according to a social media post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

One car was overturned in the crash.