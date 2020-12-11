1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 57 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Little River on Friday.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:36 a.m. in the area of 1267 N. Highway 57.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, HCFR reported.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
