1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 57 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Little River on Friday.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:36 a.m. in the area of 1267 N. Highway 57.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, HCFR reported.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.

(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

