MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night on Highway 17 Bypass near Broadway at the Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. near 21st Avenue North, Vest said. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes are closed as of 10:15 p.m. but are expected to reopen shortly, Vest said.

No other information is available.