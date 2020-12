HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near E. Cox Ferry Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: At 5:33 p.m., #HCFR was dispatched to a 3-vehicle accident at E. Hwy. 501 and Cox Ferry Rd.



1 person is being transported with injuries.



Traffic is backed up as only one lane is currently open.



Law enforcement is on scene and investigating.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/kSgCi0PF5n — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 10, 2020

Only one lane is open and traffic is backed up, according to HCFR.

Law enforcement is investigating.