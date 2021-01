HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in four-vehicle crash on Hwy 707 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 4:44 p.m. in the area of Knox Lane, HCFR said. Traffic in the area is expected to be delayed for some time.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: One person was transported with injuries as the result of a four-vehicle accident on Highway 707 near Knox Lane.



Traffic will be delayed in this area for some time.



This call was dispatched to #HCFR at 4:44 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/6bkR8Qf2So — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 11, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

