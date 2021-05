MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was injured and taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash in the area of 3566 Forestbrook Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened about 6:10, HCFR said in a Twitter post. One person was ejected from the car, HCFR said.



The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.