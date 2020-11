CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Hwy 501 in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 3:28 p.m. in the 5100 block of W. Hwy 501, according to HCFR. The vehicle flipped and one person reportedly was ejected and taken to the hospital.

Traffic in lanes headed towards Aynor is slowed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.