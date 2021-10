HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to authorities.

The crash happened on Highway 22 near mile marker 16, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The deceased’s next of kin was seriously injured in the collision and therefore has not been notified.

Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.