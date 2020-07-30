1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Forestbrook area

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – One person has died in a 2-vehicle crash in the Forestbrook area on Thursday morning.

A 2011 Cadillac heading west on Secondary 922, also known as Burcale Road, crossed the center line and struck a 2002 BMW, according to SC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. The crash happened at about 7:57 a.m.

The driver of BMW that was struck died as a result of the crash, according to Trooper Lee.

The driver of the Cadillac that crossed the center line has been taken to a local hospital. No information is available on that person’s condition.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, Trooper Lee said.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

