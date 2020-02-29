Live Now
1 person displaced after house fire in Conway area

Grand Strand
Courtesy: HCFR Facebook

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – One person has been displaced after a house fire in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1037 Woodfield Circle around 5:24 a.m. Saturday for a structure fire, according to HCFR. No injuries were reported, but one adult was displaced and is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

