NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after drowning in North Myrtle Beach Saturday morning, according to city officials.

City officials say crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the Police Department, and Beach Patrol were sent to the beach access at 6th Avenue North around 7:40 a.m.

The person who drowned was not responding to officials.

They were taken to North Strand ER where they were pronounced dead.

