1 person extricated, taken to hospital after crash on Hwy. 501 in Horry Co.; expect delays

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 501 in the Conway area.

The crash involving two vehicles happened Friday morning in the area of 4855 U.S. Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey. One person with serious injuries was trapped, extricated and taken to a hospital.

Courtesy- Horry County Fire Rescue

Courtesy- Horry County Fire Rescue

HCFR crews and the SC Highway Patrol are on the scene of the crash, Casey said. Traffic delays are expected and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: