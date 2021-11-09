1 person hurt after car crashes into pond in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed into a pond in the area of 5050 Highway 17 Bypass near the South Strand Medical Center, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 3:32 p.m., and one person was removed from the partially submerged vehicle and taken to the hospital. Utilities were also damaged in the crash, HCFR said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the scene. No other information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.