MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF responded at 2:56 p.m. to the crash at 1100 Forestbrook Road. No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.