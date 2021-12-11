1 person hurt in rollover crash near Highway 31 and International Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a rollover crash in the area of Highway 31 just north of International Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:19 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash that blocked the northbound lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked at the scene. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

