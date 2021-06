LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a vehicle overturned on Highway 9 Business in Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:46 p.m. to the crash with possible entrapment at E. Highway 9 Business and Cedar Branch Road. No other details of the crash were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.