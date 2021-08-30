1 person hurt, traffic signals out after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 544 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A three-vehicle crash that injured one person late Monday morning is causing traffic delays in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash at the intersection of Highway 544 and Singleton Ridge Road is an overturned camper that hit a utility pole, HCRF said, adding that traffic signals in the area are disabled.

Crews were dispatched to the area at 11:33 a.m, and one person was taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.