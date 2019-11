SURFSIDE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured after a car crashed into a tree in Horry County on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the area of Highway 17 and Holmestown Road in the Surfside Beach area around 11:21 a.m. for the crash, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Courtesy: HCFR Facebook

Courtesy: HCFR Facebook

Courtesy: HCFR Facebook

Courtesy: HCFR Facebook

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: