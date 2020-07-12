1 person injured in ceiling collapse in Litchfield Beach

LITCHFIELD BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Midway Fire and Rescue responded to a ceiling collapse at the Warwick Building in Litchfield by the Sea on Sunday.
One person was injured in the collapse, but refused medical transport, according to MFR.
MFR is currently working with building officials on the collapse.
Count on News 13 for updates.
