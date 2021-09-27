1 person injured when car drives through Goodwill store in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – On person was injured when a car drove through the front of the Goodwill in Pawleys Island on Monday.

Midway Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of the crash at about 2:30 p.m. They asked drivers to please avoid the area while they were working.

One patient was taken to a local hospital with injuries, Midway Fire Rescue reported.

Photos from the scene at GW Boutique off Ocean Highway show a car drove through the store, damaging the window and the structure.

Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.