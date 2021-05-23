1 person taken to hospital after car rolls over on Dick Pond Road in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was injured after a car rolled over late Sunday afternoon on Dick Pond Road in Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched to 1254 Dick Pond Road at 4:45 p.m. after it was reported that a car had hit a building. One person had to be helped out of the car and taken to the hospital, HCFR said in a Twitter post. There’s no information available on the person’s injuries.

HCFR said the car hit a fence but did not hit the building. The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.