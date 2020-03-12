1 person taken to hospital after crash involving garbage truck in Myrtle Beach

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck in Myrtle Beach, according to Captain Jonathan Evans, with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

The crash between a garbage truck and a vehicle happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Seaboard Street.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Count on News13 for updates. 

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories