1 person taken to hospital after crash involving garbage truck in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck in Myrtle Beach, according to Captain Jonathan Evans, with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The crash between a garbage truck and a vehicle happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Seaboard Street.
The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.
