1 person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Horry County.

Crews responded to a head-on crash in the area of Highway 22 and Highway 31 shortly after midnight Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, which includes the SC Highway Patrol, is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.

#HCFR crews from Station 7 (Lake Arrowhead) worked a head-on collision on Hwy. 22 near Hwy. 31 early this morning.



The call was dispatched by @HorryCounty911 at 12:19 a.m.



1 patient was transported with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.@SCDPS_PIO investigating. pic.twitter.com/pAwPQz1YU9 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 30, 2019

LATEST HEADLINES: