MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Horry County.
Crews responded to a head-on crash in the area of Highway 22 and Highway 31 shortly after midnight Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
One person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, which includes the SC Highway Patrol, is investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Woman files lawsuit, claims she was exposed to rabies after finding dead bats in North Myrtle Beach rental home
- 1 person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Horry County
- Halloween safety tips from local law enforcement
- Lake City police ask public for information after shooting