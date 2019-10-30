1 person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Horry County

Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Horry County.

Crews responded to a head-on crash in the area of Highway 22 and Highway 31 shortly after midnight Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, which includes the SC Highway Patrol, is investigating.

