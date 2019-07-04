Victim airlifted to hospital after jet ski crash in Horry County

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One person was airlifted to the hospital in a helicopter after a jet ski crash in Horry County.
It happened near Bird Island in Little River, according to a social media post by Horry County Fire Rescue.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also told News13 they responded to a jet ski crash at the Little River Jetty.
According to HCFR, the victim suffered a head injury and is in critical condition.
The call originally came in as a possible drowning.
