1 person taken to hospital, traffic delays after crash on Highway 905 in Horry County

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – One person was taken to a hospital and traffic was delayed after a crash on Highway 905 in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue says traffic is slow in the area of Highway 905 and McDowell Road due to a one-vehicle crash. The call for the crash was dispatched at 8:16 a.m. and one person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

