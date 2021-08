HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital after a kitchen fire early Sunday afternoon on Grape Arbor.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 12:12 p.m. to a report of a structure fire that was out when firefighters arrived. No information was immediately available on the person’s injuries.

Crews helped ventilate smoke from the building, and the fire remains under investigation, HCFR said. Count on News13 for updates.