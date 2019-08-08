1 seriously injured after crash with 18-wheeler in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person was seriously injured after a crash with an 18-wheeler in Horry County.

The crash between a car and the 18-wheeler happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 90 near 3800 Serenity Place, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The 18-wheeler overturned and the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

1 person (driver of car) was transported to the hospital with serious injuries last night (9:45 p.m.) after an accident with an 18-wheeler than became overturned. Highway 90 near 3800 Serenity Place was shut down for several hours as @SCDPS_PIO and tow trucks worked with #HCFR. pic.twitter.com/qRUEfI8yhi — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 8, 2019

Traffic in the area was shut down for several hours as crews from HCFR and the SC Department of Public Safety worked to clear the scene.

No word on the cause of the crash.

