1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash reduces part of Hwy. 90 to 1 lane in Horry Co.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to a hospital after a 3-vehicle crash reduced a part of Highway 90 to one lane in Horry County.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 90 near Yellow Rose Court has been reduced to one lane as of 8:45 a.m., HCFR said. People are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
