1 taken to hospital after crash between truck, tractor-trailer in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash between a truck in tractor-trailer, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR, the SC Dept. of Public Safety and towing crews responded to 2352 E. Highway 9 around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday for the crash, HCFR said. The driver of the truck suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.
