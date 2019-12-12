1 taken to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler, car carrier in Horry County

GREEN SEA AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car carrier in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to Green Sea Road and Highway 19 around 11:22 a.m. Thursday for the crash.

Another vehicle involved ended up in a nearby ditch.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

