1 taken to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler, car carrier in Horry County

GREEN SEA AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car carrier in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched to Green Sea Road and Highway 19 around 11:22 a.m. Thursday for the crash.
Another vehicle involved ended up in a nearby ditch.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Count on News13 for updates.
