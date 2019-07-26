1 taken to hospital after crash involving garbage truck, pickup truck in Horry County

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck and a pick up truck in Horry County.

Around 5:40 a.m. Friday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of E. Highway 90 and Sea Mountain Highway in the Little River area for a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment, according to a Facebook post from the department.

A garbage truck and a pickup truck were involved in the crash, HCFR said. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital after being extricated. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the road in this area is blocked.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

