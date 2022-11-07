GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a ticket sold at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Little River, according to the release.

With nobody winning Saturday’s jackpot drawing, the top Powerball prize has climbed to $1.9 billion with a a cash value of $929 million.

South Carolina residents interested in buying a Powerball ticket can do so for $2 at most grocery stores and convenience stores across the state.

Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.