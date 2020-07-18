1-year-old found alone near Carolina Forest, caregiver located

UPDATE: The child’s caregiver has been located. Due to the child being a minor, we have removed the photo.

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was found alone on Kent Lane near Carolina Forest around 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Police are asking for help identifying the child and locating his caregiver(s). The child is in the care of Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue, police said.

The child was found wearing a red and white-stripped, long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520 immediately.

