10-acre brush fire in Green Sea area of Horry County contained, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have contained an approximately 10-acre brush fire that broke out Christmas morning in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 11:30 a.m. to the fire in the area of the 3000-block of Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. There were no injuries reported, and no buildings were damaged, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission and crews from the Loris, Fair Bluff and Tabor City fire departments also responded to the blaze.

Smoke from the fire may be visible during the afternoon. The fire remains under investigation.

Crews also battled a second outdoor fire Saturday afternoon in Horry County. A half-acre mulch fire has been contained but is creating smoky conditions that are expected to linger throughout Christmas Day, HCFR said. No injuries have been reported.

