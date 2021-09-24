10 best bakeries in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Smell that? You’re about to.

Nothing makes a morning better than eating something buttery and flaky. And whether it’s a scone, croissant, french toast or bagel, we’ve assembled a list of the best places in Myrtle Beach to get a fresh dessert.

In order to qualify, businesses needed at least 50 reviews. Review information is accurate as of the time of publication.

Here are some of the best bakeries in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

Toffino’s Italian Bakery & Deli

Location: 550 Farrow Pkwy.

Four and a half stars out of 311 reviews

Stop by Toffino’s for a pizza, sub or hoagie, or for baked goods like lobster tails, cannolis, rum cakes and elephant ears. The authentic Italian bakery also offers more traditional baked treats like strawberry cake and cinnamon rolls. “Get the chocolate cannoli,” one reviewer wrote. “The filling is perfect…so is the rest of it.”

Croissants Bistro & Bakery

Location: 8014 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 187 reviews

“The bakery was a treat for the eyes and [palate]!” a Yelp user said. Visitors loved the bakery so much that its other location, at 3751 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy., was also on the list. The business offers coffee, eclairs, raspberry danishes and croissants, among other options.

Boardwalk Coffee House

Location: 104 9th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 116 reviews

Grab a coffee and something hand-dipped in chocolate, and then retreat to the seating on the second floor. Reviewers called it a “little coffee paradise,” and one said, “This is the kind of place where the staff chats with the regulars, eclectic art adorns the walls, and handmade knick knacks are sold in support of local businesses.”

Peace Love and Little Donuts

Location: 3020 Nevers St.

Four and a half stars out of 83 reviews

Customers love the small doughnuts that come in adventurous flavors like blueberry pancake, lemon blueberry, creamsicle, maple bacon and creme brulee. The bakery, located in the Market Common, also has plain doughnuts without toppings. “I love how cakey the donuts tasted,” a customer said in their online comment. “There’s so many different combinations to choose from.”

Coccadotts Cake Shop

Location: 106 Sayebrook Pkwy. Ste. 2

Four stars out of 101 reviews

The bakery does custom orders, but also offers a large variety for people who stop in. Cupcake flavors include bourbon caramel, peanut butter cup and strawberry milkshake. “The main problem is WHAT TO CHOOSE!” one reviewer said. “They all look so good and are so beautifully decorated.”

Bagel Factory

Location: 2012 N. Kings Hwy.

Three and a half stars out of 187 reviews

Customers recommend calling the bagel business before showing up to assure they haven’t sold out. Lots of locals can be seen there, according to Yelp, with a user commenting, “Highly recommend you swing by for a quick breakfast.”

Benjamin’s Bakery

801 3rd Ave. S.

Four and a half stars out of 204 reviews

The Surfside Beach business sells options like cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, red velvet doughnut holes and croissants. “The bagel was sooooo fresh it blew me away,” one review reads.

Le Bon Cafe & Bakery

Location: 9616 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 118 reviews

Want some baklava? Stop into Le Bon, which prides itself as a “little taste of Paris” in Myrtle Beach. A market inside the business also sells authentic, imported French products. “Amazing espresso and one of the best baklava I’ve ever had,” one customer wrote. “The decor is super cute and the service is great!”

Krave Bagel Bistro

Location: 1434 Hwy. 17 S.

Four stars out of 149 reviews

The North Myrtle Beach bistro sells french toast, bagels, paninis, smoothies and cheesesteaks. Priding itself on hand rolling, boiling and baking its own bagels, it claims to be an area “ritual.” “The bagels are so fresh, soft, and flavorful,” a review reads. “The dough is fluffy and amazing.”

The Trestle

Location: 308 Main St.

Three and a half stars out of 75 reviews

Located in Conway, The Trestle has built up a steady fanbase. Visitors said it has lots of personality, in addition to sandwiches, Italian creme cake, french toast, cakes and pies. “We love the service, we love the food, we love the good company and friendly faces!” a customer wrote on Yelp.