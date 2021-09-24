10 best places to get a cocktail in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade is pictured on July 18, 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Do you like pina coladas?

You’re at the beach. Of course you do. Now you just need to find the perfect one.

Luckily, we’ve done the work for you.

Here are some of the best places to get a cocktail in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

Strong Waters Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

Location: 2005 N. Ocean Blvd. Ste. A

Four stars out of 100 reviews

Yelp users liked the large number of beers on tap, unique cocktails and the food. “The menu is small but you’re sure to find something you love, and everything we had was absolutely amazing,” one comment reads.

44 & King

Location: 515 44th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 250 reviews

In addition to the craft cocktails and local beer, try the “out of this world” shrimp and grits, chicken pot pie or pork chops. A reviewer noted that the outdoor seating made him feel like he was at a relative’s house, and another declared, “I had the most delicious peach cocktail I’ve ever had.”

Hurricanes Daiquiri Bar & Grill

Location: 916 N. Ocean Blvd.

Four stars out of 127 reviews

Try a cocktail that tastes like Froot Loops, or one inspired by a Creamsicle. Multiple reviewers raved about the Liquid THC cocktail, while others enjoyed the nice outdoor seating and live music. “Prices are good and worth stopping in and grabbing a quick frozen cocktail,” one customer wrote.

Crave Italian Oven & Bar

Location: 5900 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 342 reviews

The restaurant offers cappuccinos, deserts, pasta, chicken and seafood, in addition to drinks. “The food and desserts were all fabulous, and the atmosphere was great too!” a review reads.

LandShark Bar & Grill

Location: 1110 N. Ocean Blvd.

Three and a half stars out of 580 reviews

Located near the SkyWheel, Yelp users noticed that the business is often busy. They loved the strong drinks with lots of flavor, family friendly atmosphere and burgers. One said it had “some of the best coconut shrimp I ever had.”

Coastal Wine Boutique and Tasting Room

Location: 301 21st Ave. N.

Four stars out of 75 reviews

In addition to the wine and specialty cocktails, be sure to relax and try a cheese plate. The business offers small plates for food, and has hookas available, according to reviewers. “This is a nice place to go and relax and sip some nice wines,” a visitor said. “A small venue with low light creates a great atmosphere.”

8th Ave Tiki Bar & Grill

Location: 708 N. Ocean Blvd.

Three and a half stars out of 314 reviews

The bar and grill’s menu includes items such as fish tacos, coconut shrimp, pizzas and sandwiches. Customers said they enjoyed the ocean views and pina coladas. “Great casual spot to grab a drink and maybe a snack off the beach,” one review reads.

The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill

Location: 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd.

Four stars out of 136 reviews

Located on the Intracoastal Waterway, the bar and grill has charmed visitors with its covered patio and century-old willow tree. While there, try some wings, burgers or a sandwich. “Food was good,” a customer wrote, “vibes were elite.”

The Grumpy Monk

Location: 1317 Celebrity Circle

Four stars out of 249 reviews

“Not one thing was disappointing,” a review reads. Other Yelp users agreed, mentioning the live music, craft beers, sushi and good prices on drinks.

Sol Y Luna

Location: 4270 River Oaks Dr.

Four and a half stars out of 81 reviews

Need a tequila? Sol Y Luna has more than 80 of them. While you’re there, you can also try their much-loved empanadas, or the mango peach margarita. “This place is called Sun and Moon…but after ordering from here over the phone, this place should be called Sun, Moon, and Stars…because that’s what you see after enjoying their amazing food…you see the stars!” one visitor wrote.