10 best restaurants in Myrtle Beach with outdoor seating

The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade is pictured on July 18, 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Is there anything better than watching the trees, a sea salt breeze on your face, a cool drink in hand?

As a beach town, you’re more likely than not to find a restaurant or cafe with outdoor seating.

Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Myrtle Beach with outdoor seating, according to Yelp:

Pulaski Deli

Location: 2701 N. Kings Hwy.

Five stars out of 128 reviews

Featuring options like cabbage rolls, stuffed cabbage and potato cheese pierogies, visitors can’t seem to get enough of the traditional Polish deli. The stuffed cabbage is prepared on the spot, according to Yelp reviewers, and there’s also a market inside. “Such rich flavors and a high recommendation for those who enjoy this kind of cuisine,” a diner wrote. “Clearly the folks of Myrtle Beach will be treated well by the Pulaski Deli.”

Vicini’s Restaurant and Pizza

Location: 5001 N. Kings Hwy. Ste. 105

Four and a half stars out of 251 reviews

Yelp users raved about the “quaint” restaurant. “This place is amazing, very cozy, chic and the service was great,” one person wrote. Others pointed out that there’s an option to get a half-custom pizza. Visitors said the restaurant typically isn’t extremely busy, and that they were seated quickly.

Simply Southern Smokehouse

Location: 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Four and a half stars out of 950 reviews

Craving some fried chicken, ribs or chicken and dumplings? Simply Southern Smokehouse can hook you up. The family owned all-you-can-eat buffet is good for those who like Southern cooking “like your grandma made at an affordable price,” according to its Yelp profile, which also notes that the smokehouse has servers who break out in song and has balloon animals for kids.

Drift

Location: 980 Cipriana Dr. Unit A-6

Four and a half stars out of 83 reviews

Want some eggs benedict and a pina colada mimosa? Drift, which is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the place for you. “I opted to try one of the mimosas,” one visitor wrote. “I don’t know what it is. But omg it was good. I had 3.”

Blueberry’s Grill

Location: 7931 N. Kings Hwy. Ste. 140

Four and a half stars out of 1,102 reviews

Another brunch favorite on the list, Blueberry’s Grill advertises “unique twists on your favorite classic foods, prepared with only the finest, fresh ingredients.” The grill, which is also dog friendly, tends to be busy, so reviewers advise calling ahead. “What a hidden jewel,” a visitor wrote. “The food is delicious, the service amazing and the atmosphere pleasant.”

Crave Italian Oven & Bar

Location: 5900 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 335 reviews

“Great food, service,” one Yelp user wrote. “The best delicious food in Myrtle Beach.” Other people said that the staff is knowledgeable about the menu, the food is tasty and the atmosphere fun.

Aspen Grille

Location: 5101 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 320 reviews

The grille’s menu is based on traditional Southern food, with the chef’s personal twist, according to its Yelp business profile. The menu is seasonal, but always uses locally sourced fish and steak. Couples who made reservations and mentioned it was their anniversary were greeted by a card at their table, according to reviewers, and the staff was friendly and knew the menu well. “The only bad thing is that we didn’t know about Aspen sooner,” a visitor said. “We will definitely return and I recommend checking it out for sure!”

Toffino’s Italian Bakery & Deli

Location: 550 Farrow Pkwy.

Four and a half stars out of 307 reviews

The restaurant has been praised on Yelp for its pizza, Italian pastries and sandwiches made on homemade bread. The cannoli was specifically singled out by one reviewer, who said, “Hands down the best we’ve had, and we’ve had some of the best in NYC.”

Luigi’s Trattoria

Location: 503 61st Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 290 reviews

The eatery specializes in fresh veal, chicken and seafood, according to its business profile on Yelp. Reviewers said it’s a good stop for an upscale vacation dinner. “All of the food was delicious — appetizers, soup, salad, pasta, desserts…everything!” a visitor wrote.

Toscana Italian Kitchen

Location: 2703 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 316 reviews

“This is a smaller restaurant, but the quality is there,” one diner said. Yelp users highly recommend the restaurant, stating that the ambiance makes the place feel fancy, that the complimentary bread is hot and that the food is authentic Italian.