NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Ten residents filed as candidates for a council seat in North Myrtle Beach during an upcoming special election.

One person will be elected on March 2 for a member-at-large seat on city council during a special election. The deadline for filing was noon on Wednesday.

Here are the ten candidates:



— Dr. Elizabeth Conley

— William Davis

— Robert Halpin

— Terry Jeffers

— Bob Lucas

–Michael Mishoe

– Ronnie Nichols

— Elizabeth Anne Prince

— Ed Ramey

— Trey Skidmore