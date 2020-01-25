10 duos go head-to-head in Shagging with the Stars

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 14th annual Shagging with the Stars competition was held Friday night- and among the shaggers was News13’s very own Julie Calhoun!

Julie and her partner, Jeremy Webb, competed against 9 other pairs on the dance floor of the Spanish Galleon Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach.

Each pair’s score was compiled based on judges’ ratings and crowd support.

In the end, stars Elizabeth Tilly and Chris Kinon, along with their partners, took home top honors.

The event benefitted the Beth Mitchell Memorial Scholarship, which is designed to support a ‘deserving college student who is a current or past contest in the National Shag Dance Championship.’

The contestants presented a $5100 scholarship at the end of the competition with money raised.

Dancers of all ages traveled from all over to participate in the event. The NSDC is the longest continuously running shagging competition in the country.

This weekend is the preliminaries of the competition. They continue Saturday at 7 p.m. The finals will be held in March.