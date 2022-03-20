MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options.

A restaurant had to have at least 50 reviews to qualify for the list, as of the time of publication. Preference is given to locally owned businesses.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Murrells Inlet, according to Yelp:

The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake

Location: 2520 Hwy. 17 Business

Four and a half stars out of 590 reviews

Now here’s a winning combo. “The best grilled cheese in the state?” a Yelp user wrote. “You bet!” While you’re there, try the crab melt or lobster grilled cheese…and be sure to get some tomato soup to go along with all that ooey goodness.

Southside Grill

Location: 804 Inlet Square Dr. Unit 1

Four and a half stars out of 149 reviews

Southside Grill is popular, so reviewers recommend making a reservation. Most Yelp comments highlighted the good service, with one stating that “The vibe is very chill, and it felt like we were in someone’s house with family just relaxing and eating good food.” The restaurant is closed on Sundays through Tuesdays.

Millstone Biscuit Co

Location: 2751 Hwy. 17 N. Business

Five stars out of 52 reviews

Listen, Millstone does biscuits, and they do it well. “Awesome biscuits and gravy!” a review said. “My wife is usually very particular about her biscuits, and these are heartily approved!”

Hot Fish Club

Location: 4911 Hwy. 17 Business

Four and a half stars out of 517 reviews

Visitors praised Hot Fish Club’s extremely fresh seafood, whiskey selection and craft beers. “In an area that you can get seafood anywhere, this is the place to go.” one commenter said. “Period!”

Costa

Location: 4606 U.S. 17 Business

Four and a half stars out of 149 reviews

Costa is an upscale Italian restaurant that specializes in seafood. Reviewers loved the wine pairings, Italian cream pie with pistachios, and gluten-free pasta options. “The food at Costa is absolutely amazing,” a Yelp user wrote. “Everything I have tasted there has been out-of-this-world delicious.”

Pacino’s Mediterranean Grille

Location: 3103 Hwy. 17 S.

Four and a half stars out of 98 reviews

Looking for Italian and Lebanese food? Stop into Pacino’s Mediterranean Grille. Customers describe the food as authentic, and the atmosphere as intimate. One person commented, “Not much more I can say other than fan-freaking-tastic.”

Poppy’s Burgers & Subs

Location: 3290 S. Hwy. 17

Four and a half stars out of 120 reviews

The burgers and subs spot has been called “quirky.” “Very underrated, probably one of the best subs and burger joints I’ve ever been to, everything is made super quick,” a review reads. And be sure not to leave without trying a deep-fried Oreo or Twinkie.

Uncle Mikey’s Brick Oven Pizza

Location: 4378 Hwy. 17 Business

Four and a half stars out of 127 reviews

You can count on Uncle Mikey’s for thin and crispy pizza crust. Yelp users commented that it’s an authentic Italian experience, and that the restaurant has the best lasagna around. The pizzeria even gets thumbs up from northerners, who said, “We will be going back whenever we feel homesick and are in need of a ‘pizza fix.’”

Aromas

Location: 10799 Hwy. 707 Unit 12

Four and a half stars out of 99 reviews

Aromas offers sandwiches, crispy wings and New York-style pizzas. “We will come there again and again and again,” a reviewer wrote.

Luna Mexican Bar & Grill

Location: 4450 hwy. 17 Ste. D7

Four and a half stars out of 160 reviews

Come to Luna for upscale Mexican cuisine, a nice atmosphere, margaritas and large portions. “The Mexican street corn served up with lime and that side of tajin…finger licking bueno!” Yelp user wrote. “My eclipse margarita caught the total eclipse of my heart.”