10 Myrtle Beach neighborhoods to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly a dozen Myrtle Beach neighborhoods will be celebrating “National Night Out” on Tuesday.

The event, which takes place in all 50 states, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Night Out website. It also brings police officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Myrtle Beach officials said 10 Neighborhood Watch groups have planned picnics, cookouts or other events between 3 and 8 p.m. City of Myrtle Beach police and fire personnel will celebrate alongside residents.

Below is a list of participating neighborhoods and a schedule for the event.

3-5 p.m.

Sandygate Village Neighborhood – Behind Main Office, 1011 Osceola Street

Del Webb Neighborhood – Amenity Center, 6201 Marina Parkway

4-6 p.m.

Booker T. Washington, Harlem and Carrie Mae Neighborhoods – Paint Party at Charlie’s Place, 1420 Carver Street

4-8 p.m.

Cresswind Neighborhood – Behind Cresswind Clubhouse, 2000 Silver Spring Lane (4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Food Pavilion, and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fireplace)

5-7 p.m.

Withers Swash Neighborhood – Withers Swash Park, 314 Withers Drive

South Beach Neighborhood – Seaside Village Pond and Cul-de-sac, Sarasota Street

Seagate Village Neighborhood – Corner of Spruce Drive and Swallow Avenue

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Emmens Preserve Neighborhood – Emmens Park and Covered Gazebo Area

6-8 p.m.