10 Myrtle Beach people who have appeared on reality tv

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lights, camera, drama!

Reality tv has propelled Grand Strand careers, beaches and faces for more than two decades.

Sometimes that’s meant hoping a local will find love in front of a camera. Sometimes it’s trying to save a local eatery. Or, it’s surprising a family in need with a new house.

Here are 10 people with ties to the Myrtle Beach area who have appeared on reality tv, in no particular order:

Jon Konkel

Konkel’s “journey” on the show was fairly short.

The resort manager from Surfside Beach did not receive the final rose on “The Bachelorette.” Or the first. Konkel was eliminated on night one of the show’s fourth season, which starred DeAnna Pappas.

The entire cast of “Welcome to Myrtle Manor”

The show, which had a cast of 20 people, documented the (sometimes rowdy) lives of people who lived at a Myrtle Beach trailer park. The show — later renamed “Trailer Park: Welcome to Myrtle Manor” — premiered in 2013 and lasted three seasons.

The show starred Cecil Patrick, who built the park, as he handed over management to his daughter, Becky Robertson. The show wasn’t well-loved by local leaders, but did have an annual, economic contribution of $101 million to the area, according to a Coastal Carolina University study.

Jeremy Morris

Morris, who is from Myrtle Beach, won $100,000 on season four of “Redneck Island.” The reality tv show aired on CMT from 2012 to 2016, and dropped self-proclaimed “rednecks” on a deserted island to compete “Survivor”-style. Contestants were then eliminated each week through a “beer ballot.”

The vacation consultant planned to buy a vacation home with his winnings and then “party the rest of the money away,” according to his cast bio.

“Jeremy is known to use his Southern charm to wow the ladies, but is only out to get numbers and break hearts,” his bio reads. “Momma’s boy ‘til no end, he has no shame in admitting he calls his mother several times a day.”

Brittany Woodle

Another “Redneck Island” alum, the Bennettsville native didn’t have Morris’s winning luck, instead getting eliminated in episode six of the show’s third season.

A Facebook page dedicated to her run on the show proclaims that she’s a “fun loving country girl,” while her cast bio said she was a waitress who “loves being the center of attention and will do anything for some laughs.” Her Twitter, which was last updated in 2016, said she is a singer/songwriter. “I love the country and country music, jacked up trucks, and Jesus,” according to her Twitter.

Kevin Levine

The executive chef of Scatori Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in Myrtle Beach appeared on Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” in 2016. In addition to leading the restaurant, Levine also owns his own business, Hot Bloxx Cutting Boards.

Doc Antle

Doc Antle, also known as Kevin Antle, and also known as Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle, owns Doc Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari. Although he and the animals he’s trained have appeared in wildlife shows, documentaries and talk shows, he’s most famously known for being featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Antle created The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.) in Myrtle Beach and the Rare Species Fund.

In 2020, he was indicted on 15 charges related to wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty.

Kristy McPherson

McPherson, a professional golfer from Conway, competed on the Golf Channel’s “Big Break” in 2006. McPherson currently plays on the LPGA Tour.

The show went on to air “Big Break Myrtle Beach,” which didn’t star any locals, but filmed at Pawleys Plantation in Pawleys Island, along with Barefoot Resort’s Dye Course, Fazio Course and Love Course.

George Sr., George Jr. and Teresa Hayek

The couple, their son and their restaurant, Old World Italian, were featured in 2013 on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible.” The host, Chef Robert Irvine, had a couple of days and $10,000 to turn around their struggling Murrell’s Inlet restaurant.

The restaurant has since closed.

Renee Wilson

The Longs woman and her four grandchildren were the recipients of a new home in 2007 when “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” chose them for an episode. Wilson adopted the children — Rashaad “RJ,” Hakeem, Timothy and Erica — to keep them out of foster care.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College granted each child a full-tuition scholarship. RJ has since gone on to study culinary arts at the school.

Derrick and Amanda Suggs

Another “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” recipient was the Suggs family in 2010. The couple received a new home in the Allsbrook community in Myrtle Beach after they adopted Amanda’s three younger siblings so they would avoid entering the foster care system.

Honorable Mention: Vanna White

Ok, so “Wheel of Fortune” might not technically be considered reality tv, but the North Myrtle Beach High School alum has spent so much time in front of a camera over the last four decades that it has to count for something, right?