10 of the best places to find sushi in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Go fish? We know a place.

It’s only natural that one of the top seaside tourist locations will offer plenty of options for sushi. From the traditional, to the unique, Myrtle Beach has plenty of “rice” options to meet your craving.

Here are some of the best places to find sushi in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

ART Burger Sushi Bar

Location: 706 N. Ocean Blvd. Unit A

Four stars out of 913 reviews

In addition to sushi, the oceanfront bar also has liquid nitrogen drinks and edible cocktails. Visitors loved the artwork inside, and said that it’s a good place to go to to meet any craving. “All the sushi we had was great,” one review said. “The rice was soft. The fish tasted great.”

CO Sushi

Location: 3098 Deville St.

Four stars out of 241 reviews

CO Sushi, located in the Market Common area, promises “fresh, innovative sushi rolls,” along with pressed sushi, sushi bowls, and Thai and Vietnamese food. Reviewers described it as having an upbeat atmosphere. “INCREDIBLE sushi!” a diner wrote. “Super fresh and just beautifully plated!”

The Grumpy Monk

Location: 4545 Hwy. 501

Four stars out of 381 reviews

This “gem” of a place has been described as a local favorite that typically doesn’t see a lot of tourists. One reviewer pointed out the buttery crab sushi roll, calling it “smacking.” “The service is good, the music is good, the atmosphere all together is good,” a visitor wrote.

Mr. Fish Restaurant

Location: 6401 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 1,485 reviews

In addition to excellent sushi, Yelp users also noted that you can order seafood from the side business to take home. Reviewers loved the sushi, appetizers, hush puppies and coleslaw. “I’m telling you, this is an experience we truly look forward to ever year,” one person said.

Lil Tokyo

Location: 780 Coastal Grand Circle Ste. V-02

Four stars out of 197 reviews

Lil Tokyo touts traditional Japanese food, specialty drinks, hibachi tables and a bar area. One diner praised the ginger salad dressing, and said the soup was the best they’ve ever had. “Everything was tasty and the seasoning was perfect,” a visitor wrote in their review.

Miyabi Kyoto Japanese Steak & Seafood House

Location: 9732 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 159 reviews

Prepare to wait, or show up before it opens, Yelp users advised. But once you’re inside, expect large portions and exciting hibachi shows. One person said, “Upon entering I was awed by the imitation night sky ceiling and the neon water wall. It was what I imagine stepping into another dimension would be like.”

Soho Steak & Seafood Sushi Bar

Location: 407 21st Ave. N.

Three and a half stars out of 671 reviews

The restaurant’s menu includes sushi, steak, pasta and seafood. The business also has a rooftop deck and late-night hours. “The Kono Crunch Roll was the best sushi roll I have had in a long time,” a review reads. “It was strange (in a good way) with peanuts in it!”

Fortune Asian Bistro

Location: 7937 N. Kings Hwy. Ste. 200

Four stars out of 62 reviews

Visitors recommended sitting at the sushi bar to get the best experience. With a menu that includes vegetarian options, diners also pointed out the fresh fish and delicious sweetheart rolls.

King Kong Sushi

Location: 2120 Oakheart Rd.

Four stars out of 135 reviews

“Literally the best meal I have had [in] I think my entire life,” one Yelp user said. Others pointed out that while the sushi place can be busy, it has a good staff and a large selection of fresh sushi.

Yamato

Location: 1213 Celebrity Circle Ste. R5

Three and a half stars out of 185 reviews

Yamato has both a sushi and a hibachi menu. Reviewers recommending calling ahead, or being prepared to wait, due to it typically being busy. “Combining quality service and presentation, this is one of the very best Hibachi Grills I have ever visited,” a visitor said.