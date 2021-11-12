10 of the best places to get a bagel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Looking to fill a bagel-shaped hole in your stomach? You batter believe the Grand Strand has options for you.

Myrtle Beach’s offerings include shops dedicated solely to bagels, breakfast places to grab chicken and waffles or ones that lean more towards doughnuts and desserts.

A business must have at least 50 reviews, as of the time of publication, to be included on the list. Preference is given to local businesses.

Here are some of the best places to grab a bagel in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

Bagel Factory

Location: 2012 N. Kings Hwy.

Three and a half stars out of 189 reviews

Bagel Factory specializes in this breakfast stable, and you can tell. The veteran-owned business has walk-up ordering and offers the usual lineup of flavors. One reviewer wrote, “Great bagel and great service!”

Bagel Port Cafe & Deli

Location: 9666 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 70 reviews

Try a mini bagel and a drink from the coffee bar. “The bagels are great (very New York-like) and they offer a wide variety of flavors, sandwiches and wraps,” a visitor wrote. “My greatest discovery was their cream cheese and bacon, which I preferred on a toasted, plain bagel. Mmmmm, bacon!”

Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery

Location: 3301 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 1,554 reviews

The local favorite is one of the most beloved and reviewed restaurants on Yelp. Stop in for the “fantastic” bagels, a red velvet waffle or some chicken and waffles. “They do something different with their waffles that make them better than any I have tasted in my life!” a diner said.

Kaminsky’s

Location: 7223 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 138 reviews

“Stopped in for breakfast, had a Taylor Ham egg and cheese on a Kaiser roll, and now I’m ruined,” a review reads. “Hands down, best TEC I’ve ever had, and softest Kaiser roll I’ve ever had.” Visitors described it as a “no frills” place, and one customer pointed out that they drive all the way from Wilmington to eat lunch there.

The Donut Man

Location: 200 S. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 225 reviews

The Donut Man does it all – crispy cake doughnuts that are moist on the inside, subs, pizza, fresh bagels and even ice cream. “They are truly incredible,” one Yelp user said. “Probably the best place to grab a snack in the entirety of Myrtle Beach.”

Eggs Up Grill

Location: 1289 38th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 945 reviews

Customers praised Eggs Up Grill for its gluten-free options and short wait times. The place has been described as a spot to find locals, with a diner-type breakfast that also offers cinnamon rolls and omelets. “Definitely worth the trip!” a review reads.

7th Ave Cafe

Location: 212 7th Ave. S

Four and a half stars out of 116 reviews

Try the french toast or a gyro crepe. The cafe is “no fuss” and serves its food on paper plates. A customer wrote, “Their menu is sure to satisfy any craving you have – sweet, savory, or breakfast.”

Boardwalk Coffee House

Location: 104 9th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 120 reviews

The oceanfront coffeehouse is open late. With a “homegrown vibe,” it also offers hand-dipped chocolate desserts. “Everything you want in a coffee shop is right here,” according to a review. “Thank the lawd.”

Famous Toastery

Location: 2005 Oakheart Road Ste 5

Four stars out of 196 reviews

“My favorite local food breakfast location!” a Yelp user wrote. “Wonderful selection with creative choices.” The Famous Toastery is more than bacon and eggs. Stop by to check out the large portions – and heralded mimosas.

Lulu’s Cafe

Location: 1903 N. Ocean Blvd.

Four stars out of 439 reviews

The oceanfront cafe has a bagel that will “hit the spot.” However, you might want to get there early, since it’s often busy. “It was most definitely the highlight of my trip and I’ll be back to try out the rest of the menu,” a review reads.